350mg CBD Isolate Oil

350 mg per 1 ounce/ 23 mg per 15 milliliters:



SafiCBD oils from isolate provide the “benefits without the risks”. The SafiCBD isolate line of products does not contain THC, and is virtually tasteless and odorless. This THC Free CBD oil blend contains a pure, strictly CBD isolate to provide users the option of no THC. This non-THC product is a great alternative for individuals who prefer a no THC CBD oil.



SafiCBD 350mg CBD oil is an ideal ‘medium strength’ product for beginners and veteran users alike or those that have found it beneficial in daily use. Used for overall supplemental support of overall health.

