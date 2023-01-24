550mg CBD Isolate Oil

550 mg per 1 ounce/ 36 mg per dropper in 15 milliliters:



SafiCBD oils from isolate provide the “benefits without the risks”. The SafiCBD isolate line of products does not contain THC, and is virtually tasteless and odorless. This THC Free CBD oil blend contains a pure, strictly CBD isolate to provide users the option of no THC. This non-THC product is a great alternative for individuals who prefer a no THC CBD oil.



SafiCBD 550mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and for those that feel like they just need “a little something more”. It can provide fast relief and some individuals find it beneficial in daily use.

