1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

1000 mg per 1 ounce/ 33mg per dropper in 30 milliliters:



SafiCBD 1000mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and individuals looking for longer lasting quicker relief. In particular, this product comes in a larger 30mL size and boasts a hardy strength.



SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.

Show more