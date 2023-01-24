2000mg Pure Full Spectrum CBD Oil

2000 mg per 1 ounce/ 66mg per dropper in 30 milliliters:



SafiCBD 2000mg Purified Full Spectrum CBD oil is Colorado Sourced hemp extract, with more than 80 cannabinoids and plant compounds. It is ideal for experienced users of CBD products and individuals looking for higher strength. It is used to support wellness.



SafiCBD purified full spectrum hemp CO2 extract is rich in CBD, contain naturally occurring terpenes and different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN among others; including trace amounts of THC (less than .3%). These cannabinoids work together to create the “entourage effect” and, by working with your body, may produce positive effects on overall well-being.

Show more