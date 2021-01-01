Sage Analytics
Luminary Beacon
About this product
The Luminary™ Beacon a potency measurement system that enhances the current state of potency profiling of Total THC, THCA, Total CBD, CBDA & CBD content.
The Luminary™ Beacon provides rapid, accurate measurements, field portability, convenience and affordability to the entire cannabis eco-system. This desktop device will make the inconveniences of potency testing a thing of the past by delivering accurate, spectroscopy-based measurement for real-time, on-site use.
