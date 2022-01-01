About this product
When it’s time to get down and dirty, keep it clean with our brand new broad spectrum CBD body oil.
It’s 100% all-natural and free of added chemicals such as fragrances, additives and anything else that shouldn’t be getting in the way when it’s time to get intimate. Whether it’s a date for one or two (or three!), apply generously whenever and where ever necessary.
- Organic MCT coconut oil-based with 200mg of broad spectrum CBD
- Commonly used as a massage oil and/or lubricant
- Comes in a four ounce container
- Oral-friendly, vegan, gluten-free and safe to ingest.
- Free of alcohol, petroleum-based ingredients, phthalates, glycerin, parabens and dyes
- May aid with vaginismus, vulvodynia, interstitial cystitis, endometriosis, other pelvic and genital pain conditions, and relief of menopausal challenges
- Includes complimentary spray head as an alternative to attached dropper top
About this brand
Saha Self-care
Premium hemp-derived wellness products designed for – and catering to – exacting customers seeking natural ways to soothe the daily stresses of life today.