Orchard vapes boldly deliver natural fruit and flora flavors combined with high potency D9THC. Orchard oil combines proprietary cannabis science with bold flavor and respectfully extracted cannabinoids. Not just another flavored vape, Orchard provides <80% THC in a convenient All-In-One vape. Fully charged and ready to enjoy so you can experience the delicious and discreet flavors on the go. Just like everything manufactured by Sano Gardens, Orchard vapes contain live terpenes because we believe that a little live makes everything taste better.

Available in 300mg and 1g all in one units