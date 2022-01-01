Sapphire Farms Pre-Rolls are Organically Grown and are made with 100% Flower.



Blood Orange Amethyst is an indica-dominant strain that comes from Humboldt Seed Company's genetic stock. This stabilized cross of Blueberry Muffin & Purple Panty Dropper produces uniform buds that takes purple to a whole new level. A true connoisseur strain possessing a pungent unique smell of grapefruit with the taste to match. Amethyst's unique Blood Orange flavor comes in part from its high production of Limonene.