Sapphire Farms Pre-Rolls are Organically Grown and are made with 100% Flower.
Blood Orange Amethyst is an indica-dominant strain that comes from Humboldt Seed Company's genetic stock. This stabilized cross of Blueberry Muffin & Purple Panty Dropper produces uniform buds that takes purple to a whole new level. A true connoisseur strain possessing a pungent unique smell of grapefruit with the taste to match. Amethyst's unique Blood Orange flavor comes in part from its high production of Limonene.
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI