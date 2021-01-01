About this product

SatiVera Body Cream 125 is the highest quality soothing topical cream with hemp oil. Scientifically tested, it moisturizes your skin and body. SatiVera Body Cream 125 formula contains a balanced blend of all natural ingredients known to have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.*



SatiVera Body Cream 125 contains 50ml (1.69oz) of soothing gel with 100mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~1.25mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day.



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.

**Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.