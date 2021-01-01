About this product

SatiVera Calming Cream 250 Face & Body is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil and calendula. Scientifically tested, it helps calm inflammation and nourish the skin, sooths and moisturizes your face and body, and reduces the swelling.* Calming Cream 250 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of herbal ingredients, including calendula, known to have healing, anti-inflammatory, and swelling reducing properties. Calming Cream 250 contains 50ml (1.6oz) of soothing gel with 250mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~2.5mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day.



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.



**Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.