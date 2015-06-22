Sauce Bros FSE Live Resin Vape Cartridges are the cream of the crop. Genetics from every batch are hand-picked by our team to produce the best experience possible for both flavor & function. Always small batch, always single-source.



-Soft Touch Coating with Custom Mouthpiece

-Official CCELL by Jupiter (The lowest failure rate in the market)

-No distillate - every batch is 100% live resin with native ratios of HTFSE & HCFSE

