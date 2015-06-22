About this product
About this strain
Crown OG effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Sauce Bros
