About this product
Sauce Bros FSE Live Resin Vape Cartridges are the cream of the crop. Genetics from every batch are hand-picked by our team to produce the best experience possible for both flavor & function. Always small batch, always single-source.
-Soft Touch Coating with Custom Mouthpiece
-Official CCELL by Jupiter (The lowest failure rate in the market)
-No distillate - every batch is 100% live resin with native ratios of HTFSE & HCFSE
-Soft Touch Coating with Custom Mouthpiece
-Official CCELL by Jupiter (The lowest failure rate in the market)
-No distillate - every batch is 100% live resin with native ratios of HTFSE & HCFSE
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sauce Bros
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.