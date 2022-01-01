About this product
Aloha Express - 1G Live Resin Infused (Sativa)
Aloha is a sativa strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz that may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha Express aromas are that of grass and citrus that brings a fresh experience similar to an island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be wary.
ALOHA EXPRESS / SATIVA
Taste: Fresh Apple, Mango, Pine & Cedar
Feel: Energetic, Happy, Laughs
Strain: Trainwreck x Hawaiian
About this brand
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.
