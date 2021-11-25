About this product
SAUCED prides itself on its artisanal products that cater to those that appreciate the finer things. Top tier, hand selected, high terpene indoor flower is all you will find under the SAUCED line of cannabis flower. Strains may vary from time to time as only flower that meets our strict criteria is worthy of the SAUCED brand.
About this strain
Topanga OG effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!