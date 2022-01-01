About this product
THC-FREE 500 mg CBD Balm A unique blend of Organic Phytocannabidoil-rich Hemp with Organic Lavender & Eucalyptus - made using advanced Super Crtical CO2 Extraction (without solvents). Made from Organically-Grown Colorado Medicinal Hemp Broad Spectrum - rich in Terpenes Organic Lavender; Organic Eucalyptus and Organic Beeswax.
100% Organic CBD; Lavender; Eucalyptus
Broad Spectrum - rich in Terpenes
Made with Super Critical CO2 Extraction assuring the most absorb-able particle available.
100% Organic CBD; Lavender; Eucalyptus
Broad Spectrum - rich in Terpenes
Made with Super Critical CO2 Extraction assuring the most absorb-able particle available.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!