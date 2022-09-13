About this product
Savvy 3.5g bud is the flower your wallet loves as much as you do.
Double down on the stuff you love. Savvy 7g is your new favorite number, in portable bud.
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.