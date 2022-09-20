About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
G Purps is an indica-dominant hybrid cross from G6 and Purple Punch. This strain is the color purple in cannabis, like a juicy blueberry with hints of jet fuel and heavy euphoria. Distinctive, beautiful purple hues and an amenable cannabinoid profile make this strain an instant classic.
Top Terps: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.