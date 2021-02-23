About this product
The child of two fruity parents, Grape Punch delivers the deliciously grape-gushing terpene profile you’d expect from its name. Grape Slushie and Purple Punch join forces to create intensely frosty, plum-colored buds, said to sedate the body and soothe the mind.
Top Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this strain
Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.
Grape Punch effects
