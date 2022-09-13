Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

Lemon Bubba is an uplifting sativa strain with strong notes of lemon and citrus, thanks to parent strain Lemon Joy, and soft notes of kush leant by Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The cultivar produces giggly, happy and euphoric effects, ideal to counteracting stress, anxiety and depression, that gently fade to relaxation and fatigue.