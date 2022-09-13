About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
Lemon Bubba is an uplifting sativa strain with strong notes of lemon and citrus, thanks to parent strain Lemon Joy, and soft notes of kush leant by Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The cultivar produces giggly, happy and euphoric effects, ideal to counteracting stress, anxiety and depression, that gently fade to relaxation and fatigue.
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.