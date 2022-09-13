About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
Taking a drive never felt so good. Miss Daisy, a hybrid cross of Sundae Driver with GMO, is an immensely euphoric cultivar. Intense notes of earth are present on inhale, with candy-sweet notes following on exhale. While the uplifting effects are prominent, a soft sense of calm is present, aiding in preventing racy experiences.
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.