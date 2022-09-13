Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

Taking a drive never felt so good. Miss Daisy, a hybrid cross of Sundae Driver with GMO, is an immensely euphoric cultivar. Intense notes of earth are present on inhale, with candy-sweet notes following on exhale. While the uplifting effects are prominent, a soft sense of calm is present, aiding in preventing racy experiences.