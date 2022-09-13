About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
Ease your mind and your appetite with Modified Pie. This cross of GMO and Grape Pie is comprised of terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, compounding to notes of sweet, skunk, and hints of floral. The potent strain furthers its effects with body pain relief and increasing your hunger.
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.