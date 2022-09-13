Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

Ease your mind and your appetite with Modified Pie. This cross of GMO and Grape Pie is comprised of terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, compounding to notes of sweet, skunk, and hints of floral. The potent strain furthers its effects with body pain relief and increasing your hunger.