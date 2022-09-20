About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
Moon Boots rockets you to Planet Euphoria, thanks to its out-of-this-world terps. Stress melts away and a more sociable and relaxed mood takes its place. This cross of White Tahoe Cookies and Moon Bow offers aromas of fruit and herb, while tastes of sweet honey fill your mouth.
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.