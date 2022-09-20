Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

--

Moon Boots rockets you to Planet Euphoria, thanks to its out-of-this-world terps. Stress melts away and a more sociable and relaxed mood takes its place. This cross of White Tahoe Cookies and Moon Bow offers aromas of fruit and herb, while tastes of sweet honey fill your mouth.