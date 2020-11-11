Savvy 3.5g bud is the flower your wallet loves as much as you do.

Double down on the stuff you love. Savvy 7g is your new favorite number, in portable bud.

This indica-dominant cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch delivers the ultimate state of relaxation. Packed with notes of sweet fruit and earthy spice, this strain is best known for its delicious flavor and potency.