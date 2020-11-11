About this product
This indica-dominant cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch delivers the ultimate state of relaxation. Packed with notes of sweet fruit and earthy spice, this strain is best known for its delicious flavor and potency.
Top Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
