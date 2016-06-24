About this product
--
Thai Lights × G6 is a heavy-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid, perfect pre-workout (or pre-anything) strain. Thai G guarantees users are ready for action, fully activated physically and mentally.
--
Top Terps: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Humulene
About this strain
Thai Girl is supposedly the result of seeds found by Gold King in Thai Stick crossed against Tres Dawg. This sativa-dominant hybrid was cultivated in the late 70’s and spread the euphoric stimulation native to Southeast Asian herb across the cannabis world. Enjoy this tropical bud in the sunshine, as it encourages physical activity without overstimulation.
Thai Girl effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with