About this product

WILL NOT WORK PROPERLY WITHOUT OUTER MAGNETIC HANDLE (sold separately in the Scrubber Duckys starter kit).



Stop wasting hot water and chemicals and use our Mini-Egg Scrubbers and just 1 oz of rubbing alcohol to clean the dirtiest glass you have.



Our Mini-Eggs are also dual-sided. To flip your Mini-Egg simply flip the magnetic outer handle. Watch your Egg flip inside your piece.



Each Mini-Egg measures 9.5 mm in size and will easily fit 14mm standard down-tube holes and some 10mm.



Use with Scrubber Duckys BATH WATER for cleaning oily residue and for washing scrubbers after cleaning.

PATENTED