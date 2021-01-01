Scrubber Duckys
Scrubber Duckys Mini-Egg Scrubbers (9.5mm) - replacements only
About this product
WILL NOT WORK PROPERLY WITHOUT OUTER MAGNETIC HANDLE (sold separately in the Scrubber Duckys starter kit).
Stop wasting hot water and chemicals and use our Mini-Egg Scrubbers and just 1 oz of rubbing alcohol to clean the dirtiest glass you have.
Our Mini-Eggs are also dual-sided. To flip your Mini-Egg simply flip the magnetic outer handle. Watch your Egg flip inside your piece.
Each Mini-Egg measures 9.5 mm in size and will easily fit 14mm standard down-tube holes and some 10mm.
Use with Scrubber Duckys BATH WATER for cleaning oily residue and for washing scrubbers after cleaning.
PATENTED
