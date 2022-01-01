About this product
Vanilla Mango- The Hammer Head Infused Pre-roll is made with the finest California grown flower which is then infused with premium THC diamonds , coated in high potency cannabis oils and finally seasoned with the strongest kief know to man !
About this brand
Hammer Head Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls
The HammerHead Infused Pre-roll is made with the finest California grown flower which is then infused with premium THC diamonds, coated in high potency cannabis oils, and finally seasoned with the strongest kief Available!
State License C11-0000539
