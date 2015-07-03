Seatac Processing Group
Black Bubba
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
Black Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
17% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
