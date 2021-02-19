Loading…
Logo for the brand Seatac Processing Group

Seatac Processing Group

Cookie Glue

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Cookie Glue effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
44% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
11% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!