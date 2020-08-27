OG Cookies is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines G Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is a very strong straub—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. OG Cookies is best suited for leisure hours or before you head to sleep. Medical patients choose OG Cookies for relieving depression, stress, anxiety and pain. OG Cookies is very popular in the Northwest and comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.