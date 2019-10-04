Loading…
Grease Monkey Hash Ball 1g

by Seattle Bubble Works
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

Grease Monkey effects

Reported by real people like you
310 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Seattle Bubble Works
Seattle Bubble Works