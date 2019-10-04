About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
342 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
Seattle's Private Reserve is Washington's leader in producing small batch, cold cured, hand trimmed, craft cannabis products for the recreational market. SPR's flower is all single sourced, in-house. Our company was founded in November 2014 by a diverse group of individuals led by Jackson, with a wide range of skills and personalities who’s common bond is a deep passion for the cultivation of Craft Cannabis.
Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. All of our cannabis is single sourced in-house, this way we can control every aspect of it's growth and assure it's . Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides.
All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable concentrates out there.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.
