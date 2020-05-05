About this product
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. All of our cannabis is single sourced in-house, this way we can control every aspect of it's growth and assure it's . Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides.
All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable concentrates out there.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.