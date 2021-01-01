About this product

De Dutch was bred from award winning strains, giving the patient a feeling of "old Amsterdam smoking", very popular among "all timers" cannabis patients. Similar to all Dutch strains, it has a powerful and efficient medical effect in treating mood disorders, lack of appetite, sleep disorders, depression, PTSD, and gives immediate, long

lasting relief. This Dutch strain has a varied blend of smells: fruit, flowers and fine herbs all emit a powerful and delicious aroma that takes you right to the streets of Amsterdam. Its remarkable and buoyant flavors promise a tasty and unforgettable experience.