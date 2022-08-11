About this product
Golden Boy inflorescences are dense and rich in THC and are characterized by a silver trichome coverage.
Our unique and special curing protocol allows us to achieve an optimal result of flavors and aromas.
About this brand
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.