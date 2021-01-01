About this product

Havarra is one of the first strains bred by Seach (2008). Havarra means white in ancient Aramaic and the meaning of the name is white wedding - many of the patients that used it reported a feeling of a new start. A long lasting effect, which enables the continuation of regular daily activity. A strain that does not affect cognitive function, and thus allows one to lead a normative lifestyle (work, study, etc.). Improves mood and motivation, enables pain free daily functioning, effective in treating a wide range of ailments. Grassy and flowery with gentle touches of vanilla. A delicate strain with a luxurious incense aroma.