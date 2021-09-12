About this product
We identified the need for a strong sativa that enables people to function properly
under its influence. We developed Kush Dan from a set of known medical strains (some of them are also Tchalta parents) in order to reach the best of breed in terms of the effect, taste, smell, and flower shape. Gush Dan is the name of a main district in Israel (the Tel-Aviv area) and this is why we selected the name Kush Dan.
under its influence. We developed Kush Dan from a set of known medical strains (some of them are also Tchalta parents) in order to reach the best of breed in terms of the effect, taste, smell, and flower shape. Gush Dan is the name of a main district in Israel (the Tel-Aviv area) and this is why we selected the name Kush Dan.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seach Medical Group
Seach Medical Group, pioneering the field of medical cannabis in Israel and worldwide since 2008. Founded by the Sarid family, 3rd generation of farming experts, who were exposed to the great medical potential of cannabis during their father’s unfortunate sickness. With the growing awareness about cannabis and its medicinal benefits, the Sarid family has spent many years researching and developing medical cannabis products of uncompromising quality with the goal of improving the lives of thousands of patients. The vast knowledge and experience gained over the last decade has allowed the company to continuously improve the quality of its products, while advancing the company’s technological capabilities. Seach’s wide variety of exclusive strains, global network of strategic partnerships, groundbreaking clinical trials, and development of novel cannabis technology, gives Seach a leading presence in the global cannabis industry.
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.