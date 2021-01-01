About this product

Reduces stress and relieves pain. Body and mind are instantly soothed. At low doses, enables high functionality. Effective for muscle relaxation and in combatting the most intense pains of all types. Soporific and anesthetic. Bestows a sense of euphoria and calm, very useful to those suffering from stress, anxiety and post-traumatic syndromes. The general experience is soothing, warm and pleasant. Helps maintain mental concentration. Strong Indica strain.

Deep and powerful scent, aromas of freshly tilled soil and fine herbs. An unforgettable taste, with hints of nutmeg and earl gray.