Seach Medical Group
Zardde Gold
About this product
This strain has a high proportion of active ingredients and its effects last a long time.
Nevertheless it does not impede mental clarity, and allows for good cognitive capacity and a high level of functionality. Stirring, energizing and enlightening, a classical Sativa combining several strains from the equator. Lemony scent with hints of pine, eucalyptus and opulent incense.
