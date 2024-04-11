About this product
LIMITED RELEASE – Devil’s #13 Rooted Clone
Lineage: `88 G13 Hashplant x “Devils Dope”(9lb hammer x Hindu Kush x Afghan Skunk)
Have the opportunity of acquiring a clone from our very own selection of Devil’s #13 pheno-hunted breeder cuts, which has been our MOST REQUESTED Clone Drop of 2024! This Particular Cultivar of Devil’s #13 is what we call “The Luck #7 Cut”, which is part of our private breeding stock. This Cultivar of Devils #13 was found & given to us by one of our local Growers as this particular cultivar was fairly impressive when grown outdoors locally in the state of IL. After we obtained a cut from their outdoor grown devils #13 mother, we ran it indoors & was very pleased with how vigorous this phenotype is. lucky #7 responds very well to stress and has great bud structure. This cut of devil’s #13 can be VERY high yielding when cultivated both indoors & outdoors & has a particularly unique bubblegum aroma that we don’t typically see often in the Devils #13 strain. Effects from the flower can vary between person to person however from our own experience this cut produces a strong narcotic, relaxing experience that can be great for those looking for a nice evening indica, whether its for pain / stress management or just to relax after a long day, Devil’s 13 won’t disappoint you!
Devil's 13 - (EXCLUSIVE DROP) Rooted Clone
by Seed Canary
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
