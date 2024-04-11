LIMITED RELEASE – Devil’s #13 Rooted Clone



Lineage: `88 G13 Hashplant x “Devils Dope”(9lb hammer x Hindu Kush x Afghan Skunk)



Have the opportunity of acquiring a clone from our very own selection of Devil’s #13 pheno-hunted breeder cuts, which has been our MOST REQUESTED Clone Drop of 2024! This Particular Cultivar of Devil’s #13 is what we call “The Luck #7 Cut”, which is part of our private breeding stock. This Cultivar of Devils #13 was found & given to us by one of our local Growers as this particular cultivar was fairly impressive when grown outdoors locally in the state of IL. After we obtained a cut from their outdoor grown devils #13 mother, we ran it indoors & was very pleased with how vigorous this phenotype is. lucky #7 responds very well to stress and has great bud structure. This cut of devil’s #13 can be VERY high yielding when cultivated both indoors & outdoors & has a particularly unique bubblegum aroma that we don’t typically see often in the Devils #13 strain. Effects from the flower can vary between person to person however from our own experience this cut produces a strong narcotic, relaxing experience that can be great for those looking for a nice evening indica, whether its for pain / stress management or just to relax after a long day, Devil’s 13 won’t disappoint you!

