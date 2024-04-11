About this product
Rave Candy BX is a Hybrid Cannabis strain created by backcrossing Our Pheno-Hunted Cut of Rave Candy with its Original Zoomiez F1 Father. As a result, Rave Candy BX will show many of the desired traits often found in Zoomiez such as producing colorful dark purple buds & will have slightly higher THC content . Since Rave Candy is a 50/50 hybrid, the effects from flower found in this Backcrossed version will be more sativa leaning. Cultivars will typically grow a bit lanky during vegetative phase and will slightly stretch during the first few weeks of flower producing dense large colas that can really pack on some serious weight! The aroma can be best described as a mix between sour candy & skunk, with hints of sour apple & citrus. Each pack comes with 12x seeds which gives you just enough to find some hidden gems!
Rave Candy BX Lineage: Zoomiez F1 (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Rave Candy
Rave Candy BX Lineage: Zoomiez F1 (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Rave Candy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
Notice a problem?Report this item