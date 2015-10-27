Seed Bank
The Agent Orange Cannabis Strain loves warmer climates with a dry air and warmer nights. This strain should be grown by experienced growers who have the proper growing space and air flow. Growers should actively train and prune to allow light to reach its many budding sites.
Agent Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
799 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
