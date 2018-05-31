About this product

AK-47 is a well known cannabis strain renowned for it’s long lasting cerebral effects, this sativa hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements.



AK-47's parents genetics come from South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand, this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects.



Characteristics ofAK-47 Seeds



This AK-47 strain has a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.