Seed Bank
About this product
AK-47 is a well known cannabis strain renowned for it’s long lasting cerebral effects, this sativa hybrid is sure to keep you alert and engaged in both creative and social engagements.
AK-47's parents genetics come from South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand, this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects.
Characteristics ofAK-47 Seeds
This AK-47 strain has a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.
AK-47's parents genetics come from South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand, this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects.
Characteristics ofAK-47 Seeds
This AK-47 strain has a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!