Critical Kush grows well both indoors and outdoors. Indoor flowering takes around 8 weeks with impressive yields. Outdoors, these plants can grow much taller, but you won't have too long to wait as harvest generally comes by the end of September. This strain produces a very large number of budding sites which contribute to the high production, but stretching can occur early on.
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
