This Blueberry strain is 80% Indica, 20% Sativa, and became popular due to the unmistakable blueberry taste, and it's superbly pleasant high.
Blueberry is a large producer under optimum conditions, this fast maturing girl produces very large, crystallized buds. A dense and stout plant with red, purple and finally blue hues, that will cure to a lavender blue.
Characteristics of Blueberry Strain
The finished product has a very fruity aroma and taste of blueberry. It produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric high of the highest quality and is very long lasting.
This Blueberry Strain is world class and highly recommended for growers of every caliber. Blueberry Marijuana strain is highly regarded for having some of the highest medicinal properties of any marijuana plant!
Medicinal Benefits: Blueberry seeds are widely used throughout the medical marijuana community and is highly regarded as one of medical marijuana plants with the most medicinal value. A few common medicinal benefits of the Blueberry strain include pain relief, nausea, diarrhea and cramping (including Menstral Cramps).
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
