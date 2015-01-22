About this product

This Blueberry strain is 80% Indica, 20% Sativa, and became popular due to the unmistakable blueberry taste, and it's superbly pleasant high.



Blueberry is a large producer under optimum conditions, this fast maturing girl produces very large, crystallized buds. A dense and stout plant with red, purple and finally blue hues, that will cure to a lavender blue.



Characteristics of Blueberry Strain

The finished product has a very fruity aroma and taste of blueberry. It produces a notable and pleasantly euphoric high of the highest quality and is very long lasting.



This Blueberry Strain is world class and highly recommended for growers of every caliber. Blueberry Marijuana strain is highly regarded for having some of the highest medicinal properties of any marijuana plant!



Medicinal Benefits: Blueberry seeds are widely used throughout the medical marijuana community and is highly regarded as one of medical marijuana plants with the most medicinal value. A few common medicinal benefits of the Blueberry strain include pain relief, nausea, diarrhea and cramping (including Menstral Cramps).