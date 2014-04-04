About this product

Critical Mass is the heaviest plant currently in production both in & outdoor. With uncompromising medical potency, a pungent fruity aroma, and the largest yields available she is a HUGE addition to any garden.



Critical Mass is hands down the largest yielding cannabis strain currently in production! She has been back crossed to one of our more fragrant and pungent Critical Mass phenotypes creating the largest fruitiest Critical Mass possible! Her genetic pedigree originating from a particularly heavy Afghani combined with the original Skunk #1. Known to produce kolas so large they literally snap off under their own weight. Her medicinal value and Afghani heritage is evident in her powerfully narcotic effects. So if you demand high yields with an even higher potency Critical Mass is the only choice!