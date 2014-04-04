Seed Bank
About this product
Critical Mass is the heaviest plant currently in production both in & outdoor. With uncompromising medical potency, a pungent fruity aroma, and the largest yields available she is a HUGE addition to any garden.
Critical Mass is hands down the largest yielding cannabis strain currently in production! She has been back crossed to one of our more fragrant and pungent Critical Mass phenotypes creating the largest fruitiest Critical Mass possible! Her genetic pedigree originating from a particularly heavy Afghani combined with the original Skunk #1. Known to produce kolas so large they literally snap off under their own weight. Her medicinal value and Afghani heritage is evident in her powerfully narcotic effects. So if you demand high yields with an even higher potency Critical Mass is the only choice!
Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
583 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
