HiLo CBD Seeds - 20% CBD - 1% THC



HiLo is a brand new CBD dominant cannabis strain with 20% CBD and just 1% THC. This exceptional medical strain has quickly become one of our most popular. The buds produce an impressive amount of resin which is ideal for medicinal use, especially with as extracts, distillates, oils, and tinctures.



This CBD-rich feminized cannabis strain contains virtually no THC and as a result it has little to no psychoactive effect. HiLo CBD is the perfect strain for anyone looking for a health boost and a daily pick-me-up without any psychoactive activity.



Widely known for its anti-inflammatory properties, studies now show CBD can effectively treat certain individuals who experience epileptic seizures, and who are otherwise resistant to current medical treatments. CBD has also been shown to be a great mood stabilizer that may effectively treat anxiety and depression.



The 20:1 ratio is our highest CBD:THC ratio strain, with only a small serving of THC to optimize effects. This ratio is non-psychoactive by design and researchers have found anything higher than 20:1 CBD/THC, may have diminishing medicinal effects.