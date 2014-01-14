Loading…
L.A. Confidential Seeds

LA Confidential Seeds

LA Confidential is an extremely well known cannabis strain from.. you guessed it, Los Angeles. This is truly a world class strain and when grown in optimal conditions, LA Confidential will delver an abundant harvest with huge dense buds that glisten with crystals among thick purple leaves.

This strain has a unique and pleasant taste with that classic skunky aroma that will turn heads. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded cannabis strain that benefits both the mind and body, a super calm stain that will both treat acute pain and help you sleep.

LA Confidential effects

Reported by real people like you
972 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
