Seed Bank
Mazar Seeds are somewhat of a legend in the world of cannabis seeds. Known more formally as Mazar I Sharif. Feminized Mazar buds give a feeling of extreme relaxation. Originating from the northern part of Afghanistan, the Mazar strain has several off-shoots and derivatives, but all give the same completely chilled out effect nonetheless.
Mazar I Sharif seeds are very fertile with High germination rates. The flowers are also brightly colored and resinous.
Mazar I Sharif effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
