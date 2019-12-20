Seed Bank
About this product
Purple Punch is one strain that rings true to its name, from its grape purple look to the punch it brings with it. Starting between the eyes, the high then moves into the arms and legs, then settles into the rest of the body while you melt into the couch. This strain is best enjoyed during the late evening before tucking in for the night.
The sweet and potent strain bred by combining Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the trichome production is strong with this one, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency is legendary and delivers a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
The sweet and potent strain bred by combining Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the trichome production is strong with this one, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency is legendary and delivers a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!