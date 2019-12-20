About this product

Purple Punch is one strain that rings true to its name, from its grape purple look to the punch it brings with it. Starting between the eyes, the high then moves into the arms and legs, then settles into the rest of the body while you melt into the couch. This strain is best enjoyed during the late evening before tucking in for the night.



The sweet and potent strain bred by combining Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the trichome production is strong with this one, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency is legendary and delivers a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.